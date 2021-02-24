WINSLOW TWP. — A DuBois man suffered a minor injury earlier this month when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a parked farm tractor and a large garage door in Jefferson County.
State police at DuBois reported Roman Rodriguez, 25, was traveling east on Route 322 around 2:40 a.m. Feb 8 when his 2017 Subaru Impreza left the road due to impairment and struck the two objects near Big Run Prescottville Road.
Troopers said Rodriguez tried to back away from the tractor, but was unable to because of disabling damage to his vehicle.