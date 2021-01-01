A DuBois man is facing a felony aggravated assault charge after striking his father in the head during an altercation, state police said.
Troopers responded to a house in the 2900 block of Weber Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County, around 6:21 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of an unruly 19-year-old man.
Gage Kyler Hicock physically assaulted his father by striking him in the head with a fist or a can, according to a news release from state police at Punxsutawney.
