NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A 25-year-old DuBois man is facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop at 12:43 a.m. Monday in Indiana County.
State police at Punxsutawney said the unidentified man was stopped for a speeding violation on Route 119, near Beaver Drive, in North Mahoning Township.
Troopers said the driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He consented to a vehicle search before being taken into custody.
During the search, state police said they found suspected marijuana and paraphernalia.