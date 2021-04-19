WINSLOW TWP. — A dog on the road helped trigger a three-vehicle crash April 8 in Jefferson County, according to state police.
Troopers said three vehicles were traveling south on Route 119 just before 3 p.m. when Amy J. Mack, 46, of Rossiter, operator of 2013 GMC Terrain, stopped for a dog on the road.
A 2009 Toyota Matrix driven by Donald L. Clinger, 59, of Brookville, also was able to stop.
But a 2012 Ford Escape operated by Llewellyn K. Brown, 53, of Luthersburg, could not stop in time and struck the other two vehicles, state police said.