DUBOIS — The former administrator and CEO of Christ the King Manor is facing 36 charges, including first-, second- and third-degree felonies, on allegations that he stole from the DuBois retirement community during his tenure, resulting in losses of over $169,000.
Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, 64, Sykesville, was charged Friday at District Judge David Meholick’s office in DuBois. His charges include corrupt organizations, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.
Zaffuto is also known in the community as a board member and president of the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair, and Vice President of the Pennsylvania Association of County Fairs. He also handled accounting records for the Sykesville fair.
Zaffuto began his employment with Christ the King Manor in 1985. He was promoted to administrator and CEO in May 2004. He continued in that position until June 4, 2019, when he was placed on administrative leave because of “numerous issues of serious concern,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed at Meholick’s office. His employment was terminated on July 12 that same year.