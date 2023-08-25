PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with numerous counts of child sexual abuse, including rape, according to documents filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office this week.
Darrell Duane Asburay, 50, was charged with eight counts of rape of a child, 12 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 13 years old, five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 16 years old, five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, five counts of indecent assault, five counts of indecent assault of a victim less than 13 years old, five counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and two counts of dissemination of explicit sexual materials to a minor.