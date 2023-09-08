CLEARFIELD — The death of an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail over the summer was the result of a drug overdose, and the person who allegedly smuggled the substance into the facility has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Joseph M. Morris’ office on Tuesday.
The Clearfield Regional Police Department has accused Angela Marie Ricketts, 38, Clearfield, of smuggling drugs into the county jail, resulting in three inmates overdosing. One of those overdoses — that of 31-year-old Kaitlyn Renee Evans — was fatal.