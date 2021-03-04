BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man was arraigned Wednesday on a felony charge of statutory sexual assault charges after police said he admitted to having intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.
Matthew Hunter Birch, 20, also is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor, all felonies, according to court documents.
Birch remains free on $30,000 unsecured bail and faces a preliminary hearing March 11 before District Judge Gregory Bazylak presiding.