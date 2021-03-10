YOUNG TWP. — Three men and a woman escaped injury after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 119 in Jefferson County.
State police at Punxsutawney reported a 2015 Kia Forte driven by Hannah Korenoski, 22, of Johnstown, was traveling south on Route 119 just before 4 p.m. and failed to stop for a red light at its intersection with Alliance Drive in Young Township.
A 2011 Toyota Tundra operated by Izsak Kerner, 21, of DuBois, was unable to stop and hit Korenoski’s vehicle, state police said.