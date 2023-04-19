Borough police car

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney borough police have made arrests in an alleged robbery Tuesday night at the N&T Convenience Store.

Police arrested Steven Jankowski, 38, and an unidentified juvenile suspect. Jankowski faces conspiracy charges of robbery, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, terroristic threats and aggravated assault, among others. Seven of the charges are felonies. He was committed to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $50,000 bail.

Tags

Recommended for you