PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney borough police have made arrests in an alleged robbery Tuesday night at the N&T Convenience Store.
Police arrested Steven Jankowski, 38, and an unidentified juvenile suspect. Jankowski faces conspiracy charges of robbery, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, terroristic threats and aggravated assault, among others. Seven of the charges are felonies. He was committed to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $50,000 bail.
The other suspect, who faces the same charges, was taken by juvenile probation.
Police responded to the store, located at 109 Indiana St., after a robbery report was called in at 9:11 p.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday. The caller reported that the assailant was armed with a gun and fled the scene on foot.
At the scene, borough and state police were not able to locate the suspect. They contacted the First United Methodist Church, which they believed might have captured footage of the fleeing suspect on an exterior camera. It was from that footage that police were able to determine that there were two suspects. An individual at the church recognized the juvenile suspect and provided police with a name.
Police located and arrested the juvenile, who reportedly confessed to the robbery and identified Jankowski as the other suspect. The juvenile said Jankowski had the gun in the basement of his house.
Upon arrest, Jankowski reportedly confessed to his role in the robbery as well, providing police with a written statement and detailed directions to the gun and the stolen money. The juvenile suspect did the same. Police searched the residence in question, where they found the gun — which was discovered to be a toy — the money and the clothing worn during the robbery.