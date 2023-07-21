JOHNSTOWN — Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of a Johnstown man whose body was found in Indiana County, state police announced in a news release.
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team arrested Justin Allen Green a.k.a. Justin Bryce Latham, 41, and Brooke Ashley Pullin a.k.a. Tara Smith, 30, both of Johnstown. The former was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, false identification to law enforcement and receiving stolen property, and the latter with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, false identification to law enforcement and receiving stolen property. Both are being held in the Cambria County Prison, the former without bail and the latter on $150,000 bail.
According to police, the body of Daryl Vincent Lee Jr., 44, Johnstown, was found at approximately 4:05 a.m. July 14 along Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, near the Cambria County line. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound. While investigating, police determined that Lee had operated a lawn care and landscaping business in Johnstown, and recently had been working with Green.
When interviewed, Green and Pullin allegedly provided troopers with false names. They were transient, and believed to have been living in Johnstown for approximately one year.
Troopers believe Lee was shot along Franklin Street, south of Napoleon Street, in Johnstown at approximately 4:45 p.m. July 13. The body was then transported to Indiana County and discarded along Route 403.
The vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was seized and is being held as evidence. Police described it as a 2013 Toyota Tundra with blue and gray body panels and a white tailgate. It was equipped with a winch, a push-bar, light bars and a tonneau cover, and had a black toolbox in the bed. It has a Virginia registration of VJU4921.
Investigators believe it may have traveled to Maryland during the timeframe of July 13 and 14. Police have released photos of the vehicle and ask anyone who may have seen it or captured video surveillance of it to contact them at 724-357-1960.