JOHNSTOWN — Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of a Johnstown man whose body was found in Indiana County, state police announced in a news release.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team arrested Justin Allen Green a.k.a. Justin Bryce Latham, 41, and Brooke Ashley Pullin a.k.a. Tara Smith, 30, both of Johnstown. The former was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, false identification to law enforcement and receiving stolen property, and the latter with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, false identification to law enforcement and receiving stolen property. Both are being held in the Cambria County Prison, the former without bail and the latter on $150,000 bail.

