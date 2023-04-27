WINSLOW TWP. — An 18-year-old St. Marys man allegedly touched a minor Jeff Tech student inappropriately, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge David Inzana’s office this week.
The suspect faces charges of indecent assault, harassment and unlawful contact with a minor.
Pennsylvania State Police based in DuBois received a ChildLine report of suspected abuse that occurred while in a class at Jeff Tech in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
The victim said the suspect grabbed her inappropriately. She told police she did not say anything the first time it happened, but when he did it again, she told him to stop. In spite of this, he allegedly did it again as they left the class, and a fourth time a few days later.