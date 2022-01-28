PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s beginning to look a little bit like Groundhog Day as the town is preparing to welcome back Phil’s Phollowers after a year of virtual Groundhog Day due to the pandemic.
Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, asked that residents help prepare for the big day by clearing snow and ice from their sidewalks.
“If you have a Phantastic Phil, keep it free from snow and a clear paths for tourists to take pictures,” she said. “Display everything Phil in your windows and welcome signs.”
“Please make a commitment this Groundhog Day to get back your passion for our little town by stopping at the festivities in the park, walking downtown and shopping in local stores, buy a Phil t-shirt and proudly wear it,” Laska said. “Take the bus to Gobbler’s Knob, mingle with the tourists and experience their excitement of being in Punxsutawney. Be Punxsy proud and stay Punxsy strong.”