PSG new location

A ribbon cutting was held on Friday morning at the new Plant Services Group location on the Walston Road in Punxsutawney: (from left) Mark Miller, Dawn Glover-Dinger, Vicki Martino, Lacy Bair, Erik Halperin, Jeff Martino, Chris O’Neill, Shannon Kaza, Kelly Royer, Luke Riddle and Kim Neigh. 

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Plant Services Group as it strategically relocated to Punxsutawney. 

PSG, a mechanical and general contractor, has moved its headquarters to Punxsutawney. 

