Celebrate National Rose Month in June by adding a rose or two to your garden or containers this month. Now it is easier than ever to enjoy their beauty and fragrance thanks to lower maintenance and disease resistant varieties.
Many gardeners have switched to hardier, more pest resistant shrub roses for just this reason. The Earth-Kind roses are among the easiest and most environmentally friendly roses for all to grow.
The goal of the Earth-Kind program was to help gardeners enjoy roses while limiting the use of fertilizers, pesticides and water. The Texas Agrilife Extension Service started the program by conducting field trials of 100 rose cultivars for at least four years. They evaluated the roses for outstanding performance, superior pest resistance and tolerance of a wide variety of soils from acid to alkaline and sand to clay. To earn the Earth-Kind designation, roses also needed heat and drought tolerance once established.
The effort has expanded and now the National Earth-Kind research study includes test sites throughout the United States and several countries.