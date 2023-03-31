PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Planning and Zoning Commission approved two new subdivisions at a meeting that was held on Wednesday in Punxsy council chambers.
Eric Story, chairman, said they were going to first look at Subdivision Parcel 26-003-0300, which is known as the Columbus Drive and Mulligan Drive areas.
The commission also approved the subdivision of parcel 24-004-0402.
Kurt Martin, engineer, he said that he has a subdivision for Brian and Patricia Horner. Parcel A is where customers of Mahoning Valley Milling park, and this parcel cannot be sold individually. Parcel B does meet the minimum square footage requirement. Parcel C does as well and will be attached to Mahoning Valley Milling’s property.