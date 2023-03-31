Columbus Drive

The area known as Columbus Drive and Mulligan Drive that was owned by Lindsey Kendra and the family of the late Michael Defelice was approved as a subdivision at Wednesday’s Punxsutawney Borough Planning and Zoning hearing.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Planning and Zoning Commission approved two new subdivisions at a meeting that was held on Wednesday in Punxsy council chambers.

Eric Story, chairman, said they were going to first look at Subdivision Parcel 26-003-0300, which is known as the Columbus Drive and Mulligan Drive areas.

