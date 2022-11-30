PJs and Pancakes preview

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Weather Discovery Center and Chamber of Commerce are collaborating to hold PJs and Pancakes at Gobbler’s Knob on Dec. 10: (from left) Amanda Behrendt, director of education and programming at the Weather Center; Katie Laska, Chamber of Commerce president; Lisa Waksmunski, executive director at the Weather Center; and Marcy Galando, Groundhog Club executive director.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Have you ever eaten pancakes in your PJs?

If you haven’t, then you might want to check into this opportunity, as you can not only can you eat pancakes in PJs but you can do it with Santa and Punxsutawney Phil on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gobbler’s Knob from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you