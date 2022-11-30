PUNXSUTAWNEY — Have you ever eaten pancakes in your PJs?
If you haven’t, then you might want to check into this opportunity, as you can not only can you eat pancakes in PJs but you can do it with Santa and Punxsutawney Phil on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gobbler’s Knob from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Amanda Behrendt, the director of education and programming at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, said that they decided to collaborate with the Groundhog Club since both organizations have new directors.
Marcy Galando, Groundhog Club executive director, and Lisa Waksmunski, Weather Center executive director, took over this past year and they are celebrating their inaugural year in their positions.
Galando said that they are planning more collaborations, as the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is also sponsoring this event.