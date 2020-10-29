Pictured is the Pizza & Prevention sign located at Central Fire Department, part of the Punxsutawney Fire Department, which is one of the locations where you can purchase your Pizza & Prevention coupons for the last time on Saturday, along with Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company’s Flashover Club. Coupons are good for a Chief Pizza at Punxsy Pizza, and proceeds benefit the local fire department.
Pizza & Prevention ticket sales end Saturday
