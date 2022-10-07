PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pizza & Prevention at Punxsy Pizza, which benefits the Punxsutawney Fire Department, is back, but it won’t be working in quite the same way this year.
The event is ongoing and will run through the end of October.
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 8:54 pm
The name is the same, but the way in which the event contributes to the Punxsutawney Fire Department is different.
Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza, said the old way they did Pizza & Prevention wasn’t sustainable anymore.
“Times have definitely changed since 2001, and with the current economy, we wanted to still continue it, but it couldn’t be the way it was, so we kind of updated it to make it work,” Anthony said. “We could still be a business but yet give back, so what we did was discounted the pizza and made it so the fire company would get $5 off of each sale.”
