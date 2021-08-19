PUNXSUTAWNEY — As we head into the final weeks of summertime, there are a couple of events that are taking place at the George C. Brown Community Pool this weekend.
First off, you’re invited to the End of Summer Pool & Pizza Party from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the pool and Harmon Field. Admission is free.
If you’re a dog lover, then Sunday is your day to head to the pool for the Dog Days of Summer dog swim from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
The cost is $5 per head, whether you have two legs or four.