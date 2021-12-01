PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pizza and Prevention, a major fundraiser for the Punxsutawney Fire Department put on annually by Punxsy Pizza, was a success once again this year.
Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza, said despite the changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they sold 5,050 coupon cards at a cost of $9.11, which is the second-highest total since the popular fundraiser began in 20 years ago in 2001 following the attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and several others. That comes out to a total of approximately $46,000.
Anthony said that for the second year, they used their alternate plan to sell the coupon cards at the three Punxsutawney Fire Department firehalls.