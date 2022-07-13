PUNXSUTAWNEY — As a result of Pennsylvania’s recent redistricting, Punxsutawney and southern Jefferson County are now a part of the state’s 41st senatorial district, and will be represented by Sen. Joe Pittman beginning Dec. 1.
However, since Pittman will not be up for reelection until 2024, he said he has begun to work as though he already represents the newly constituted 41st district. For that reason, he visited Punxsutawney Wednesday to tour Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s local campus, as well as its academy of culinary arts. He’ll also be in town next week to meet with the Punxsutawney Republican Club.
Pittman, a Republican, has been representing an area including the entirety of Indiana County since 2020, after he won a special election to replace state Sen. Don White after his retirement. His new district once again includes all of Indiana County, as well as Armstrong County. He will also represent a significant portion of Westmoreland County.
The redistricting split Jefferson County in two. Pittman’s district now incorporates the Punxsutawney Area School District and the southern portion of the county. Previously, state Sen. Cris Dush represented all of Jefferson County. He will continue to act as senator for the northern portion.