Democratic county commissioner Jeffrey Pisarcik has announced that he will seek reelection this year. His campaign released the following statement to The Spirit on Friday:
“Jeff is the son of the late Dennis and Donna Pisarcik of Brockway. Jeff resides in Sykesville with his wife, Tammy, and is the proud father of Jessica Poe, Ohio, and Kyle Pisarcik, Sykesville, and has five beautiful grandchildren.
“Jeff has worked as a full-time commissioner as promised when elected. Jeff currently serves as vice chair of the Governance Committee for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
“In 2017, Jeff was appointed by the governor to serve on the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement Board.
“Jeff serves on several Jefferson County boards, which include the county library board, Emergency Management Preparedness Committee, Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee and Jefferson County 911. Jeff also serves on the executive board and the audit committee at North Central and is past chairperson of the North Central Board of Directors.
“Jeff continues actively serving in the community in several organizations: Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus No. 956 Brockway, Knights of Columbus No. 995 Reynoldsville, Sykesville Son of the Legion, Sykesville Fireman, past trustee at the Sykesville Eagles, Brockway Sportsman, life member of Brockway VFW and chairman of Sykesville Friends of Veterans Banner Project.
“Jeff asks for your continued support moving Jefferson County forward. The support from the county citizens, employees and row officers has enabled the commissioners in keeping our county taxes low, while we work hard to keep our county out of debt by reducing and controlling spending. We need to continue to work with our state and federal legislators on the unfunded mandates placed on the county. Jeff is proud of the rehabilitation to all the county buildings and the upgrades to the 911 building so we continue to protect our county citizens, and working with the county chambers and development council who work hard to build and maintain the county businesses and workforce.
“Jeff thanks you for your support in past elections and asks for your continue support in this year’s elections.
“‘I believe in county government and work daily for the betterment of the county. I will continue to work to remove barriers and help create opportunities for Jefferson County communities and industries. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as your commissioner and look forward to continuing working hard as we have more to do.’”
