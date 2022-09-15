JCDC breakfast

Members of the Jefferson County Development Council held their breakfast meeting at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Thursday: (front, from left) Sal Cassano, National Fuel Gas; Drew Nedzinski, Mid Penn Bank; Chuck Evanhoff, First Energy; (back) Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, county commissioners; Daniel J. Weaver, PIOGA; Jamie Lefever, executive director, JCDC; Herb Bullers, commission chair; and Theresa Nightingale, Cresco Labs.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Jefferson County Development Council and their guests learned a lot about the Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association (PIOGA), the state’s largest and oldest oil and gas trade association, during their meeting at the Punxsutawney Country Club Thursday morning.

