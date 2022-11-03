PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Pickleball Group asked for permission to redo the old West End Elementary School tennis court and convert it into a permanent pickleball court.
Joan Beck, representing the pickleball group at Thursday’s school board meeting, said she was asking permission to renovate the tennis court at what is now the Punxsutawney Area School District administration office building.
“We’re asking permission to renovate the tennis courts on McHugh Avenue at no cost to the school board,” Beck said, adding that they are confident they will be able to get a grant. In turn, she said they would make a donation to the Punxsutawney Area School District.
She said they are hoping to do a pickleball court and a new tennis court.
“We have nothing on the books as of yet; we’re in the baby stages, but we think we can pull this off with your generous help with the facility,” Beck said.
Susan Robertson, PASD business manager, said that the solicitor has told them once they have their plans ready, they can present them to the board.
“Once you get those ready you bring those to us, we’ll have the legal motion made up,” Robertson said. “We have to see the specs so we can see if we have the ability to take care of the court.”