Punxsy council

Punxsutawney Borough Council building. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY —The Punxsutawney pickleball group is looking for a site to have a permanent court in the borough and had some suggestions for the location at a recent Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting.

Joan Beck said when they came to council in the spring they requested that the cement area at the skate park be cleaned and lined for pickleball.

