PUNXSUTAWNEY —The Punxsutawney pickleball group is looking for a site to have a permanent court in the borough and had some suggestions for the location at a recent Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting.
Joan Beck said when they came to council in the spring they requested that the cement area at the skate park be cleaned and lined for pickleball.
“It was cleaned, it was beautiful, it was cement,” Beck said. “We went out to the West End school, which is the Punxsutawney Area School District administration building on Center Street, and requested to use the tennis court and have been playing there.”
Beck said that they want a permanent pickleball facility in Punxsutawney.
“At the present time, we have a substantial grant to get this done; we need a home,” Beck said. “We would like to go back to the cement pad at the playground; we would like six permanent courts and additional fencing.”