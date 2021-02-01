PUNXSUTAWNEY — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mitigation efforts that are associated with it and the virtual format for Groundhog Day 2021, there was no doubt that this year's celebration was going to be quite a bit different. But that didn't stop one of Punxsy Phil's big fans from making his annual trek to Punxsutawney this year.
Neal Geist, who lives in High Point, North Carolina, and will turn 63 this year, said that despite the fact he knew things were going to be different this year, he just couldn't avoid the allure of Punxsutawney Phil and his big day.
He said he's had a streak going since his first trip back in 2016, and he just couldn't bring himself to skip his visit to town this time around.
Read the complete story in The Spirit Tuesday.