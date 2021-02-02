PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the first time in three years, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Tuesday morning at a chilly, snow-splashed Gobbler’s Knob.
As legend has it, that means six more weeks of winter. This was the 106th time in 135 years that Phil emerged from his burrow and made such a prediction, though in each of the previous two years, he had failed to see a shadow and called for an early spring.
Just before 7:30 a.m., the world’s most famous groundhog and his Inner Circle delivered the prediction virtually, by means of a live internet stream and website to a worldwide audience.
For the first time ever, there were no fans allowed in attendance Tuesday to hear Phil’s prognostication because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago, a crowd reported to be near 50,000 had flocked to Gobbler’s Knob for the ceremony.
Groundhog Club Inner Circle president Jeff Lundy, in his first year in the role, spoke to Phil in his native language, Groundhogese, and Phil directed him to the proper scroll.
It read: "It's a beautiful morning this I can see, with all my fans viewing virtually. My faithful followers, being safe and secure, our tradition of Groundhog Day must endure. We have all passed through the darkness of night, but now see hope in morning's bright light. But now, when I turn to see, there's a perfect shadow cast of me; six more weeks of winter there will be."
The virtual event began promptly at 6:30 a.m. with a welcome message from Jeff Lundy, serving in his role as Inner Circle president for the first year.
"This year is different," Lundy said. "Gobbler's Knob is empty. But the tradition continues. There will always be a Groundhog Day."
Dan "Moonshine" McGinley and David "Thunder Conductor" Gigliotti, the Inner Circle members who typically provide the entertainment for Phil's followers at Gobbler's Knob beginning in the wee hours of Groundhog morning, also made a virtual appearance.
Celebrity guest messages were included from Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020; Stephen Toboloski, who played Ned Ryerson in the movie "Groundhog Day"; Jim Cantore and Jen Carfagno of The Weather Channel; Danny Rubin, "Groundhog Day" screenwriter; YouTube star Pittsburgh Dad; country music stars Brett Eldredge, who sang the national anthem, and Blake Shelton; and John Esposito, a Punxsy native and chairman/CEO Warner Music Nashville.
The festivities made a turn toward the prognostication at 7:13 a.m., when the members of Phil's Inner Circle were introduced, including rookie members Rob "Downpour" McCoy and Pat "Head Huntsman" Casaday. The top-hat-wearing members then made their trek down the hill to Phil's stump. From there, all that remained was waking Phil from his slumber and hearing his annual prediction.