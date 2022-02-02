Phil has spoken: Six more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Whether you’re enjoying the winter weather of late
or are counting down the days until it’s over, you’ll have to hunker down at least six more weeks, as a shadow greeted Punxsutawney Phil upon emerging from his stump on Gobbler’s Knob Wednesday morning.
The Seer of Seers, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, seemed to anticipate the dismayed reaction of the crowd gathered in the cold morning.
“Winter has been bleak dark and bereft of hope,” Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel, vice president of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle, read from the scroll prepared in the event of a winter prediction, after Phil told President Jeff Lundy what he had seen in the traditional Groundhogese