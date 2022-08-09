DUBOIS — With monkeypox cases on the rise in the United States, and the White House declaring it a public health emergency last week, Penn Highlands Healthcare submitted the text of an interview with Dr. Deepak Garg, its infectious disease and wound care specialist, answering basic questions patients might have about the virus.
Some of the highlights of that interview are outlined here.
Garg said the monkeypox virus comes from the same family of viruses that causes smallpox; however, monkeypox is milder and rarely fatal.
“The symptoms of monkeypox are very similar to those of many other illnesses — fever, headache, chills, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and respiratory problems such as a sore throat, nasal congestion and cough,” he said. “However, the one big difference is that with monkeypox, a rash presents. The rash is commonly near the genitals, but it can also be on the hands, feet, chest or face.”