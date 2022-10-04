Women on the Wing

Participants in Pheasants Forever’s Women on the Wing event practice their skeet shooting. 

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

NEW BETHLEHEM — The rain held off on the crisp first day of October, resulting in a beautiful fall day for Pheasants Forever North Central PA No. 630 to hold their Women on the Wing event on Saturday. 

Held at Delp’s Hunting Grounds, the ladies were treated to a guided pheasant hunt, skeet shooting and pistol shooting, as well as good food and giveaways.

