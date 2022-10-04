NEW BETHLEHEM — The rain held off on the crisp first day of October, resulting in a beautiful fall day for Pheasants Forever North Central PA No. 630 to hold their Women on the Wing event on Saturday.
Held at Delp’s Hunting Grounds, the ladies were treated to a guided pheasant hunt, skeet shooting and pistol shooting, as well as good food and giveaways.
Coordinator Holly May said she believed the event was a success.
“Today was a women’s focused event. It was like a whole workshop day for women to learn to hunt, to learn about clay shooting and shotgun safety, handgun safety and target shooting, as well as providing a free two-hour pheasant hunt to all the women who were here. We had lunch, wine and cake, and a lot of door prizes. We had a really great day for women. I think a lot of women had a great time and gained a lot of confidence to get out on there own to hunt,” May said.