DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare recently cut the ribbon on the Stern Center for Behavioral Health.
Located at Penn Highlands DuBois East, this new $22 million hospital offers inpatient and outpatient therapeutic care to help children and adolescents manage their emotions and deal with life situations. A staff of licensed professionals develops individualized and structured treatment plans using a multidisciplinary approach to address the unique behavioral health needs of children and adolescents. In addition, the new center will offer addiction medicine and expanded outpatient behavioral health services for adults.
• A total of 44 child and adolescent beds.
• Private inpatient rooms.
• Private and separate inpatient and outpatient entrances.
• A walk-in clinic for children, adolescents and adults in crisis, which will open later in the year.
• An outpatient center for counseling and assessment for mild to severe behavioral health conditions.
• A courtyard and several atriums.
Areas designed especially for children include:
• A gym for physical exercise.
• A sensory stimulation room.
• A seclusion room where children and adolescents are free from outside stimulus
• A 12-desk classroom for continued learning.
• A cafeteria for group dining.