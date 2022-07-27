Penn Highlands DuBois ribbon cutting

David Stern (center) is assisted by leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the local community as he cuts the ribbon at the Penn Highlands Stern Center for Behavioral Health in DuBois.

 Photo submitted

DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare recently cut the ribbon on the Stern Center for Behavioral Health. 

Located at Penn Highlands DuBois East, this new $22 million hospital offers inpatient and outpatient therapeutic care to help children and adolescents manage their emotions and deal with life situations. A staff of licensed professionals develops individualized and structured treatment plans using a multidisciplinary approach to address the unique behavioral health needs of children and adolescents. In addition, the new center will offer addiction medicine and expanded outpatient behavioral health services for adults.

