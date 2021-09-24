The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission joined with other fish and wildlife conservation agencies across the country to recognize today — Sept. 25 — as National Hunting and Fishing Day.
“It’s hard to imagine Pennsylvania without the full slate of hunting, trapping and fishing opportunities it provides,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “It’s part of the very fabric of our commonwealth, and on National Hunting and Fishing Day, we all can reflect on the importance of conservation and celebrate spending time in the great outdoors. With millions of acres of public land to hunt and trap, and 86,000 miles of streams and 4,000 lakes and ponds to fish, opportunity is around every corner. And with hunting opportunities ramping up, there’s no better time to take part.”