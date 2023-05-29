PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a busy Memorial Day weekend for the Punxsutawney Fire Department, as there were two motor vehicle accidents.
One occurred early Monday morning on West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney, and the other on Sunday at the intersection of Park Avenue and North Penn Street.
According to Punxsutawney borough police, a Volkswagen Beetle was traveling onto the curve at West Mahoning Street and South Main Street when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle over at 2:54 a.m. Monday in front of Kwik Fill.
The accident occurred right by the Lindsey Fire Company, which they responded with Rescue-40; Elk Run and Central were cancelled by Chris Smith, Punxsutawney Fire Department chief.
The other accident occurred at 6:06 p.m. Sunday, when a motorcycle and a Subaru collided at the intersection of Park Avenue and North Penn Street, causing damage to the former, at the same location where another accident occurred on May 22.
The driver of the motorcycle sustained suspected minor injuries.
Smith held the accident to Elk Run’s-Squad-30, canceling Central and Lindsey.