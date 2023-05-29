Memorial Day crash 2023

The driver of this Volkswagen Beetle lost control on the curve on West Mahoning Street at 2:54 a.m. Monday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a busy Memorial Day weekend for the Punxsutawney Fire Department, as there were two motor vehicle accidents.

One occurred early Monday morning on West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney, and the other on Sunday at the intersection of Park Avenue and North Penn Street.

