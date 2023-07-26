PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pentz Run Youth Services, Inc. held an open house Wednesday at its new location in Punxsutawney — a drop-in center for its Independent Living Program at 109 N. Findley St. in what is popularly known as “the old Spirit building.”
“We wanted to do this open house so the community would know what we have and what’s going on here,” said Pamela Meterko, supervisor of the Independent Living Program in Jefferson County.
Pentz Run Youth Services, according to its website, is a non-profit residential program for at-risk and disadvantaged youth, headquartered in DuBois. Its services include the Independent Living Program, the purpose of which is to help young people successfully transition into adulthood. The program is available in Jefferson, Cameron, Elk and Clarion counties.
Meterko said the Punxsutawney location was added due to demand.
“We had a lot of kids in the Punxsy area, so it was hard to get them back to DuBois, where our office and our other little place is, and then it was not enough space for very many kids,” she said.
She estimated that the Independent Living Program is currently serving about 60 young people, including upward of 25 in and around Punxsutawney. She said they are referred to the program by Children and Youth Services, Juvenile Probation and other agencies.