Pentz Run drop-in center

Pentz Run Youth Services, Inc. held an open house at its new Independent Living Program drop-in center in Punxsutawney on Wednesday: (from left) Audrey Condon, coordinator; Ashton Owens; Pamela Meterko, Jefferson County supervisor; Chariti Blair; and Holly Caldwell, coordinator.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pentz Run Youth Services, Inc. held an open house Wednesday at its new location in Punxsutawney — a drop-in center for its Independent Living Program at 109 N. Findley St. in what is popularly known as “the old Spirit building.”

“We wanted to do this open house so the community would know what we have and what’s going on here,” said Pamela Meterko, supervisor of the Independent Living Program in Jefferson County.

