HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Friday released its employment situation report for February.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 7.3 percent in February. The U.S. rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point from January to 6.2 percent. The commonwealth's unemployment rate was 2.3 percentage points above its February 2020 level while the national rate was up 2.7 points over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 35,000 over the month due mostly to a gain in employment of 30,000.