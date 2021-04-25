Pennsylvania will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a recommended pause Friday.
Distribution of the vaccine was put on hold after rare cases of a severe blood clot were found in six people who had recently received an injection. Approximately 6.8 million Americans have been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In local news, the reporting period of Friday and Saturday brought 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths to Jefferson County. Its cumulative totals are 3,188 cases and 95 deaths.