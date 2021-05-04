Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced on Tuesday that the state will lift all its COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day, except for an order to wear a mask while in public.
The department said that the current order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks — indoors or outdoors when away from your home — will be lifted when 70 percent of the state’s residents age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.
“I encourage Pennsylvanians to take the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, follow through with both doses if you receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and continue to take steps like masking, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing.”
Locally, Jefferson County added nine new cases of the virus in Tuesday’s report, upping its ongoing total to 3,219 and also added one death attributed to COVID-19 to increase that total to 96.
Indiana County added 25 new positive cases for a new total of 5,989, and Clearfield County’s total increased by 29 to 8,254. Clearfield also added one new death for a total of 140, while Indiana’s death toll remained at 171.