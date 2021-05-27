State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday the commonwealth's mask order will be lifted by no later than June 28.
"After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth's mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Beam said.
"Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated."
On Wednesday, Bream said the state hit a milestone with 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine.
To date, 52.7 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated, the health department said. According to the CDC, 97.7 percent of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.