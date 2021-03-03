HARRISBURG (AP) — With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.
State officials expect a first shipment of 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive this week as school districts face pressure to bring students back to classrooms for in-person instruction. Vaccination at more than two dozen sites around Pennsylvania could begin as early as next Wednesday, the governor's office said.
Giving the vaccine to teachers and other school staff “will help protect our communities, it’s going to take burdens off our parents and families, it's going to make our schools get back to the business of teaching our kids," Wolf said at a news conference with lawmakers on a coronavirus task force.