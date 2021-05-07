The Pennsylvania Department of Health transitioned its vaccine provider map to the federal website, vaccines.gov, on Friday.
In a release, the department said the switch from the Pennsylvania Vaccine
Provider Map to the federal resource, called Vaccine Finder, will help ensure residents can get vaccinated close to home and with the vaccine of their preference — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
In local news, Jefferson County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday for a total of 3,239, while Clearfield County added 31 for a total of 8,327 and Indiana County added 19 for a total of 6,064.
Only Indiana County reported any deaths on Friday, one more bringing its total to 172. Jefferson and Clearfield’s death tolls stand at 97 and 142, respectively.