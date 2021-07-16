HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Friday released its employment situation report for June.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 6.9 percent in June. The U.S. rate rose a tenth of a percentage point from May to 5.9 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percentage points below its June 2020 level, and the national rate was down 5.2 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — decreased 2,000 over the month due to a drop in unemployment, which fell for the fourth consecutive month. Employment rose for the fourth time in the past five months.