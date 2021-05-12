Wednesday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that 53.1 percent of the entire population of the state has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and that 46.2 percent of residents who are 18 years of age and older are now fully vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania’s 53.1 percent total ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Since last week, the three local counties reported significant increases in their total number of residents who have received at least one dose. Jefferson County has now seen 16,601 of its residents receive one or more doses, up 292 from last week. Indiana County is up 1,057 to 28,394, and Clearfield County’s new total is 29,272, up 909 from one week ago.
According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, 46.4 percent of the total population (153,986,312) has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 35.4 percent (117,647,439) are fully vaccinated.
Those numbers are 58.7 percent with at least one dose and 45.1 percent fully vaccinated for those 18 and older in the U.S. and 84 percent with at least one dose and 71.9 percent full vaccinations in those 65 and older.
Across the state, Wednesday’s report saw an additional 2,179 positive cases of COVID-19, increasing the running tally to 1,179,251. There were also 52 new deaths reported by the Pennsylvania death registry for a total of 26,659 attributed to COVID-19.
Locally, good news came in that there were no new deaths reported in the tri-county area. Those totals, tracked since the pandemic began, remain at 97 for Jefferson County, 173 for Indiana County and 143 for Clearfield County.
Jefferson County also saw another low increase in cases in Wednesday’s report, adding just four to increase the total to 3,262. Indiana County’s cumulative total increased by 17 to 6,151, and Clearfield County’s went up by 16 to 8,405.