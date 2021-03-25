The history of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania added a new chapter Thursday, as the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,623 new cases of the virus pushed the cumulative total to 1,000,240 — clearing the 1 million mark for the first time.
There were also 41 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,917. Ongoing hospitalizations came in at 1,652, and 351 of those patients are in intensive care unit.
Locally, Jefferson County returned to low case increases Thursday, after jumps to 16 on Tuesday and 15 on Wednesday. Thursday’s reports added only one case to the county’s total, which now stands at 2,938. The death toll remained at 91.