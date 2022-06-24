A
s the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, a variety of individuals and organizations issued statements reacting to the decision from a range of perspectives.
These are a few relevant to local readers:
State Sen. Cris Dush:
In a Facebook post: “The recent court ruling which overturned Roe v Wade is constitutionally correct and is going to
put a lot of work on the legislatures of our 50
states. I will stand ready to work to ensure we protect children and follow our constitution in creating the legislation that must come.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson:
“My position on life has always been clear. You can’t be a champion for the future of this great country if you are going to limit its potential. It is my belief that every child, every human life, is sacred and has a purpose in this world. Today’s Supreme Court decision returns the authority to regulate abortion to the states, through the people and their elected officials.”
Gov. Tom Wolf:
“I am deeply disappointed in today’s Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy — and privacy as a whole — is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen,” Wolf said.
He added, “Americans are feeling defeated and angry today, and I don’t blame them. However, as long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania. To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case, you are safe here in the commonwealth.”