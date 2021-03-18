HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will delay its tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17, after the Internal Revenue Service said it is delaying the federal tax filing deadline until May 17, the state Department of Revenue said Thursday.
The state's tax-filing deadline is tied by law to the federal deadline, the department said.
The IRS announced its decision Wednesday. The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic.
The decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due.