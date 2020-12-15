Snowplow

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that winter weather and the potential for snow accumulation are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday for areas in District 10, which includes Jefferson County.

PennDOT said motorists must stay alert for sudden squalls, which can quickly cause roads to become snow covered.

Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions that can greatly restrict or virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility.

