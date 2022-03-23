INDIANA, Pa. — PennDOT is alerting drivers to multiple lane closures on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 97: Falls Creek/DuBois in Jefferson County and Exit 45: Emlenton/St. Petersburg, Clarion County, starting Monday, March 28.
This resurfacing project of Interstate 80 includes milling, patching, binder, leveling and wearing courses, along with bridge preservation work. Contractor IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin will be setting long-term lane closures beginning at 7 a.m. March 28.
There will be multiple lane closures alternating between the left and right lanes both eastbound and westbound throughout the duration of the project in Jefferson and Clarion counties, with a minimum of five miles between each closure.