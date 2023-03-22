BROOKVILLE — PennDOT held an open house on Tuesday night at Hickory Grove Elementary School to introduce its plans to overhaul the Brookville section of Interstate 80.
Consultant design manager Jason Layman explained the project
BROOKVILLE — PennDOT held an open house on Tuesday night at Hickory Grove Elementary School to introduce its plans to overhaul the Brookville section of Interstate 80.
Consultant design manager Jason Layman explained the project
“This is the I-80 Brookville East reconstruction project, and it is a reconstruction of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound from the Brookville interchange at Exit 78 to the interchange at Exit 86. The North Fork Bridge project is in between those limits and is not part of this project. The big thing with this project is that we are maintaining two lanes of traffic in both eastbound and westbound during construction. There will be no long-term single lane closure during construction,” Layman said.
He said PennDOT will need to acquire multiple right-of-ways on either side of the project to facilitate a widening to the outside of the interstate. He said so far, the land owners they have talked to have been receptive to PennDOT’s needs and offers.
