BROOKVILLE — PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration Agency held an open house and public hearing regarding the replacement of the Interstate 80 North Fork Bridge on Tuesday.
Testimonies taken were specifically in regard to the environmental assessment of the project. Public comments will be accepted for a 30-day period, which began on April 18 and will end on May 18.
According to information given by PennDOT, the proposed project will replace the I-80 North Fork Bridges. PennDOT said the bridges are ending their serviceable lifespan, with the eastbound bridge being in poor condition and the westbound in fair condition.